Somalia Flood Response Plan to assist hundreds of thousands in 29 districts [EN/SO]

Mogadishu, 5 June 2020 - Humanitarian partners in Somalia formally released the 2020 Somalia Flood Response Plan. The Plan, the draft of which has served as the basis for response since flooding began, outlines support to the Federal Government and member states to meet the needs of nearly a million people affected by the Gu’ seasonal rains.

Since April, the floods caused widespread displacement, death as well as destruction of infrastructure and property in 29 districts across the country. Of the 918,667 people affected, 415,000 were displaced from their homes. At least 29 people have been killed.

Humanitarian agencies have broadened and scaled-up their flood response in close coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia and member states. The flood response plan seeks US$59.85 million to deliver life-saving assistance over three months.

The plan includes delivery of shelter and non-food assistance as well as water and sanitation assistance to 400,000 people, rehabilitate damaged communal infrastructure including site maintenance in 277 IDP settlements, provide immediate food assistance to 200,000 people in flood-affected areas, and provide health and preventive services to 300,000 people; among other activities.

With existing resources, humanitarian partners are responding and have delivered food, clean water, emergency shelter, nutrition and medical supplies to flood-affected communities; reaching 255,000 people so far.

The flooding comes at a time when Somalia is already struggling with the worst locust infestation in 25 years and surging COVID-19 numbers; creating a triple threat.

For further information, please contact:

UN OCHA Somalia Erich Opolot Ogoso, Head of Communications, ogoso@un.org, +254 720 766 587 / 252 616 548 007

Mursal Ali Ahmed, Public Information Officer, mursalali@un.org, Tel: +252619150457