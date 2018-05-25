25 May 2018

Somalia: Flood Response - May 2018 (as of 25 May 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 25 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (4.72 MB)6 pages

SITUATION REPORT

Flooding has continued to compound an already fragile humanitarian situation in the southern and central parts of the country, worsening conditions for many still reeling from the protracted drought. For those residing in over-crowded IDP settlements, the rains represent more hardship and elevated risk of disease.
Flooding has claimed lives, destroyed crops lands and robbed people of assets in riverine areas. In addition, the tropical cyclones in Puntland and Somaliland; the effects of which are still being assessed, have worsened the situation in those two states.

