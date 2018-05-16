Somalia: Flood Response - May 2018 (as of 15 May 2018)

Situation Overview

Moderate to heavy rains continued to be received in the Somali and within the Ethiopian highlands resulting in flash and river flooding, mainly along the Juba and Shabelle rivers. The heavy rainfall received so far since early April marks the end of prolonged drought across much of the country and is supporting crop development and the regeneration of pasture and water resources. Rainfall totals so far are some of the highest since 1981, equivalent to between 130 and over 200 per cent of the average, according to the FAO-managed Somalia Water and Land Information Management (SWALIM). However, the flooding has also led to fatalities, massive displacement, and damage to infrastructure and cropland, compounding an already fragile humanitarian situation. FEWS NET and FSNAU estimate 700,000 people in flood-affected areas will need livelihoods support through September, roughly 300,000 of whom are likely to need emergency food assistance.

SWALIM projects that moderate to heavy rains will continue in the coming week in the Somali and within the Ethiopian highlands leading to river overflow in the Juba and Shabelle rivers.

Somaliland and Puntland will record the highest amounts of rainfall, according to the forecast. Riverine flooding is expected to continue and flash flooding is also likely to be experienced in the coastal areas of Puntland (Bari and Nuugal) and central (Mudug and Galgaduud) regions.