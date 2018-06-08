08 Jun 2018

Somalia: Flood Response - (issued on 8 June 2018)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 08 Jun 2018
SITUATION OVERVIEW

There has been a significant reduction in rainfall levels in the Juba and Shabelle river basins in Somalia and the Ethiopian highlands over the last two weeks, with most areas receiving only light rainfall, if any.
According to SWALIM, the forecast for the coming week calls for clear weather, with the excepƟon of coastal areas of Lower Shabelle and Lower Juba in Jubaland State. This signifies the gradual end of the 2018 Gu rainy season, which has seen above average rainfall during April and early May. Some river breakages have not yet been closed in the mid-lower parts of the Shabelle river and therefore there remains a moderate risk of flooding. River levels along the Juba river have been gradually decreasing, which has reduced the risk of flood.

