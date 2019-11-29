Somalia flood response: Health Cluster flood response (as of 28 November 2019)

The Somalia Floods Response Plan, November 2019 to January 2020 estimates the total number of people affected by the floods at 547,000, of whom 370,000 were displaced.

In Belet Weyne district, an estimated 45,500 households (273,000 people) have fled their homes.

Farmland, infrastructure and roads have been destroyed in some of the worst-hit areas in Hirshabelle, Jubaland and South West States. At least 17 deaths have been reported.