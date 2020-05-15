Somalia: Flood response amidst the COVID-19 pandemic (as of 13 May 2020)

With the Gu seasonal rains causing flash and riverine flooding affecting over 700,000 Somalis, among whom over 283,000 have been internally displaced as at 13 May, UNHCR has sent emergency assistance to regions across South West, Hiirshabelle, Jubbaland and Puntland states. As in the Deyr floods of 2019, the Belet Weyne district in Hiirshabelle state has been hit particularly hard, accounting for approximately 64 per cent (180,000 individuals) of this displacement. The Gu emergency results in movement and displacement that exacerbates exposure to COVID-19 and places individuals at heightened risk of contracting water borne diseases. The ongoing rains and flooding are indicative of devastation at similar levels to the 2019 Deyr which displaced more than 400,000 individuals.