Somalia: Flash update on the situation in Guri Ceel, Galmudug #3, as of 31 October 2021

Situation Overview

As of 31 October, about 30 per cent of over 100,000 people who were displaced by recent conflict in Guri Ceel,

Galmudug State have returned to the town. According to the Galmudug Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management (MoHADM), more displaced people are expected to return in coming days. An inter-ministerial committee appointed by the Galmudug President on 27 October and led by MoHADM is in Guri Ceel to assess the situation, advocate and mobilize resources to support the returnees.

Efforts are underway to fully reconnect electricity and water supplies. Istarlin hospital, which was damaged during the clashes, has partially resumed services after the Galmudug Ministry of Health rehabilitated the damaged areas of the hospital. In town, business people have begun reopening their shops. Movements of commercial and civilian vehicles have resumed to and from Guri Ceel as well as along the main access road that connects Galmudug to Hirshabelle. A joint Inter-agency and state inter cluster assessment mission to Guri Ceel will take place on 3 and 4 November to further assess the impact of the conflict, needs and response gaps.

Humanitarian Impact and Needs

Schools that closed during the clashes have not reopened yet, disrupting classes for 6,000 students. According to the Galmudug Ministry of Health, 68 people were killed and 250 others injured during four days of fighting between 23 and 26 October. Of these, the reported civilian casualties include two deaths and 15 injuries. The conflict displaced over 100,000 people including 25,800 internally displaced people who experienced secondary displacement.