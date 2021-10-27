Somalia: Flash update on the situation in Guri Ceel, Galmudug #2, as of 26 October 2021

Situation Overview

Fighting around Guri Ceel town, Galmudug State, continued into its fourth day on 26 October. On 24 October, two health facilities were severely damaged, cutting off lifesaving health services.

Outreach and mobile health and nutrition teams have discontinued their operations in the town. Water and electricity supplies are cut. According to partners, at least 30 civilians have been killed and 70 injured since the hostilities began.

More than 100,000 people have been displaced to 28 nearby villages, as well as three new sites. Of those displaced, about 1,800 people have reportedly arrived in Mataban town, Hiraan region where they are staying with relatives and friends, and are in need of food, shelter as well as water and sanitation assistance.

Humanitarian partners have documented violations of International Humanitarian Law (IHL), including denial of medical treatment to some of those who have been injured. An interagency needs assessment carried out on 21 October found that displaced women and girls fear possible sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), citing the lack of proper shelter and having to travel long distances in search of water and firewood as risk factors.

At least one rape case has been reported.

On 25 October, the office of Social Empowerment Rehabilitation and Development Organization (SERDO), a local nongovernmental organization (NGO) that provides livelihood and nutrition assistance in areas of displacement, was struck during exchange of fire. The impact damaged biometric registration kits and laptops, disrupting operations. The office had been occupied by one of the parties to the conflict for use as a defensive position.

The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, has urged all parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under IHL. “I ask humanitarian actors to expedite emergency assistance and to work with authorities towards durable solutions, the Humanitarian Coordinator said in a statement, also stressing that “parties to the conflict must ensure that humanitarian workers have unfettered access to all people in need of assistance.”