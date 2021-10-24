Somalia: Flash update on the situation in Guri Ceel, Galmudug #1, as of 24 October 2021

Situation Overview

Clashes are reported in Guri Ceel town in Galmudug State since 23 October. At least 10 people have reportedly been killed, including a child. Sixty other casualties are admitted at Starlin hospital in Guri Ceel and Hanano hospital in the Galmudug capital, Dhuusamarreeb. Starlin hospital was hit but sustained minimal damage. However, operations at the hospital are paralysed because nearly half of the health workers have been displaced. Hanano hospital is also facing a shortage of emergency treatment kits. The fighting has destroyed several houses and properties, including Kulmiye private hospital. Movement along the road between Galmudug and Hirshabelle is disrupted. A curfew has been imposed in Dhuusamarreeb. The Guri Ceel airstrip remains closed since 1 October when the town was overrun.

Humanitarian partners have suspended missions to Guri Ceel amid reports that a majority of local residents have fled the town. A joint interagency assessment conducted on 18-21 October found that at least 100,000 people (16,740 households) have left and sought shelter in 28 nearby villages. The displaced include about 1,000 unaccompanied minors and 2,000 persons with disabilities and health related complications. About 18,440 of the affected people were internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in Guri Ceel before the situation escalated. Three new IDP settlements in Ceel Baraf, Salax Dhadhab and Dabare villages are accommodating about 44,000 people (7,300 families). The rest of the IDPs are living with relatives in overcrowded shelters or have remained within Guri Ceel area due to lack of capacity to move or no clan ties in rural villages.

Partners estimate that the new displacement has pushed the overall population in the nearby rural villages to over 152,200 people (including the host communities), thus exerting pressure on already overstretched basic services. Furthermore, the areas of displacement were already facing looming drought and water shortages which has led to a significant fall in livestock prices, crippling the local economy. The market in Guri Ceel is closed, and the prices of food and vegetables have increased by 20-30 per cent due to restrictions in movement and taxation. Furthermore, ongoing tensions and clashes have restricted humanitarian activities and access to people in need.