Somalia: Flash update on forced displacement from Laas Caanood #2, As of 11 October 2021

Situation Overview

Humanitarian partners and authorities in Puntland are anticipating new displacements from parts of Somaliland especially in Sanaag after Somaliland authorities in Sanaag issued a statement on the 6 October calling for people from other parts of Somalia to leave Ceerigaabo town and surrounding villages within 15 days (by 21 October). Despite calls for a stay or extension of the deadline (particularly those from South West State), the Somaliland government has not responded yet.

On 2 and 3 October, hundreds of families were forcefully displaced from Laas Caanood. Most of the people are originally from South West and Hirshabelle states, Banadir and a few from Ethiopia. Officials from the Somaliland government were quoted on local media saying that the move was triggered by security concerns and targeted selected people who had unlawfully settled in the area. Approximately 3,230 of those affected have reached Gaalkacyo. Onward travel to final destinations is reported with arrivals seen in South West State, Galmudug, Hirshabelle and Mogadishu. They are still being registered.

Humanitarian Impact and Needs

Authorities in Puntland confirmed one COVID-19 death among the displaced population from Laas Caanood. The displaced include seven unaccompanied minors including one born to refugee parents from Ethiopia. The displaced population were forced to leave immediately and without their belongings from Laas Caanood. It is projected that the displaced will move to towns including Gaalkacyo, Baidoa, Belet Weyne and Mogadishu where they will need assistance ranging from shelter, food, health, WASH, protection, education, livelihood support among other interventions. Protection Cluster partners in Gaalkacyo estimate that about 30 per cent of the displaced people have faced family separation. Humanitarian partners in Mogadishu reported that over 300 people displaced from Laas Caanood have arrived in Mogadishu since 9 October, adding to the IDP caseload where humanitarians are struggling to respond to basic needs.

Ongoing and Planned Response

Authorities and humanitarian partners have scaled up their response efforts. Between 9 and 10 October, Puntland authorities in collaboration with South West State authorities facilitated air transport for 275 people from Gaalkacyo to Baidoa. On 5 October, Puntland authorities provided road transport to 636 people destined for Hirshabelle, South West State and Banadir. So far, 911 people from Laas Caanood have left Gaalkacyo. Some 56 Ethiopian nationals have requested to be repatriated. Some of the forcibly displaced people have reportedly reached Mogadishu and Belet Weyne using their own means.

Regular monitoring and planning meetings for response planning and resource mobilization are being held with representatives from the office the Gaalkacyo mayor, the Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Agency (HADMA), OCHA, UNHCR, WFP, the Ministry of Women Development and Family Affairs (MOWDFA), the Ministry of Interior and cluster focal points in Gaalkacyo