Somalia: Flash Update #1 on displacement from Las Canood, As of 5 October 2021

Situation Overview

On 2 and 3 October, hundreds of families were arrested and forcefully displaced from Las Canood, Sool Region. Most of the people are originally from South West (SWS) and Hirshabelle states, Banadir and a few from Ethiopia. Many displaced have lived there for nearly 20 years. According to the Puntland Ministry of Interior (MoI) more than 2,800 people arrived in Gaalkacyo and Harfo between 3 and 5 October, and thousands more are expected to arrive in the coming days. Some of the displaced intend to travel south to their places of origin. Puntland authorities offered assistance with transportation and other necessities to reach their destinations. As of today, 636 people have commenced travelling to Hirshabelle. The MoI has also assisted to relocate 276 families (1,656 people) from Harfo to Gaalkacyo today. MoI in collaboration with local administration in Mudug and humanitarian partners are planning to conduct an intention survey for those remaining and arriving and support them accordingly. Humanitarian partners and the authorities in Puntland agreed to adopt a planning figure of 5,000 – 10,000 people who will likely arrive in parts of Puntland in the coming days.

Humanitarian Impact and Needs

An assessment conducted on 3 October revealed that 30 per cent of the displaced people reported family separation and unaccompanied minors during the process of being displaced. The displaced people were forced to abandon their belongings as they were put on trucks following the detention. Those who have arrived in Puntland urgently need humanitarian assistance in terms of protection services, water, shelter, food, health and other necessities.

Humanitarian coordination and response

Partners have begun the scaling up of the response and are providing available supplies to those who have arrived in Gaalkaayo, including food, water, health and temporary shelter assistance. Humanitarian partners and authorities in Garowe and Gaalkacyo are conducting joint regular meetings to plan and respond to the emerging humanitarian situation. The authorities in north Mudug have committed to providing land on the outskirts of Gaalkacyo to settle the new arrivals and appealed to humanitarian partners to provide other services including access to water, health, shelter, and food. For those wishing to continue traveling south, the Puntland administration is planning to provide transport and is liaising with the Galmudug administration for their safe passage. SWS authorities intend to provide land for temporary resettlement in Baidoa. Both Puntland and SWS authorities established ministerial committees to work with humanitarian partners in addressing the humanitarian needs of the affected.

The Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. for Somalia, OCHA Somalia and Somali NGO Consortium yesterday issued a statement raising concerns of humanitarian implications and called for durable solutions for the affected people. Humanitarian partners in collaboration with the relevant authorities are also planning to conduct a detailed joint assessment in the coming days.