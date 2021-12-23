Somalia: As fighting in Bossaso escalates, ICRC calls for restraint

Bossaso (ICRC/SRCS) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Somali Red Crescent Society are calling on all sides taking part in the clashes around Bossaso to show restraint and to ensure that persons not participating in the violence are protected, in accordance with applicable international law and the principles of humanity.

After several deaths and more than three dozen injuries, most of whom were persons not participating the clashes, the ICRC delivered medical supplies to three hospitals to help respond to urgent medical needs. A team of 15 Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) First Aid volunteers responded to the immediate needs of the wounded.

“People are paying the price from this outbreak in violence and it’s unacceptable. We would like to remind all sides involved in the violence to be mindful of the people affected. They must be protected. They must be spared,” said Juerg Eglin, the head of ICRC‘s Somalia delegation.

Residents living in Bossaso have fled to neighboring villages following clashes near the Puntland security forces base. Businesses and roads in the city are closed.

