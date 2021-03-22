Somalia: Federal Government appeals for urgent funding to assist 2.7 million people projected to face acute hunger as pre-drought conditions worsen in the Country

MOGADISHU, Somalia, March 22, 2021: The Federal Government of Somalia is calling on donors to provide sufficient and early funding to scale up of emergency response as the projected poor rainfall, the impact of the flooding, desert locust and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic are again pushing up to 2.7 million people across the country towards a major humanitarian emergency.

In addition to the compounding effects of poor and erratic rainfall distribution in 2020 and the projected poor performance of the 2021 Gu’ (April-June) rains already show signs of severe pre-drought conditions in Gedo region of Jubbaland, South West State, Puntland, Galmudug and Somaliland, pushing millions of people into acute food insecurity, with dire consequences for marginalized and displaced communities.

Since February 2021, the corona virus pandemic has worsened in Somalia. As of 6 March, the total COVID-19 cases recorded in Somalia reached 10,085, including 5,518 active cases, 4,498 recoveries and 429 deaths since the outbreak. Mogadishu remains the epic-center followed by Somaliland and Puntland. In response to the new spikes of COVID19 cases in recent weeks, the Federal Government of Somalia has taken measures including banning all public gatherings, closure schools. All government employees were instructed to work from home, except for critical senior government staff.

“The food insecurity situation is already extremely concerning and unless aid providers can immediately scale up aid operations in some pre-drought-hit areas, it will leave disastrous consequences for the millions of our people. The Gu’ rain season is projected to be poor and below average and even very low in some areas, while water and food shortage continue to exacerbate the already existing fragilities,” Said Hon. Khadija Mohamed Dirie, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management of Federal Government of Somalia. I call on international community, Private Sectors and Civil Society Organizations to continue providing sufficient humanitarian funding to save lives and respond to the emerging signs of drought in the country.”

The Federal Government of Somalia is also mobilizing resources within its reach to provide emergency relief supplies and applauds aid agencies for prioritizing saving lives and ending need through community resilience-building.

