Somalia: Famine Review of the IPC Analysis - Conclusions and Recommendations for Burhakaba and Baidoa districts (rural population) and IDPs in Baidoa - Bay region, Somalia ( September 5, 2022)

The IPC Famine Review Committee (FRC) was activated on August 5th 2022 following a request from the IPC Somalia Technical Working Group (TWG), to review their recent analysis of three units of analysis in Bay region (rural populations in Baidoa and Burhakaba districts, and newly arrived IDPs in Baidoa settlements). These had been preliminarily classified by the Somalia TWG in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) during the current period (August - September 2022), for both Acute Food Insecurity (AFI) and Acute Malnutrition (AMN), and in Famine (IPC Phase 5) during the projection period (October - December 2022). For the current period, the FRC considers the IPC TWG classifications as plausible: IPC Phase 4 AFI (Emergency) and IPC Phase 4 AMN (Critical) in Baidoa and Burhakaba districts (rural) and in the newly arrived IDPs.

Considering the interaction among several, steadily deteriorating drivers and the inadequate levels of humanitarian assistance that is planned, likely funded and likely deliverable, the FRC found the IPC TWG classification in IPC Phase 5 (Famine) plausible for the projection period in Baidoa and Burhakaba districts (rural) and the newly arrived IDPs in Baidoa settlements.

In inaccessible areas of the Baidoa and Burhakaba districts, where data collection could not be conducted, the FRC estimates that conditions are similar or worse than in partly accessible and accessible areas. In line with the IPC Famine Guidance Note, the FRC classified these areas in IPC Phase 5 (Famine Likely) during the projection period (October to December 2022), based on their expert judgement.