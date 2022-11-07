Somalia Famine Prevention Scale-up Plan: May 2022 – June 2023

In numbers

Population targeted 2.34 million

Funding requirement USD 268 million

Priority areas 65 districts

Timeframe May 2022 – June 2023

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) urgently requires additional funding to scale up immediate access to food and basic needs in rural, hard-to-reach and inaccessible areas, as well as to safeguard livelihoods and support food production where it is still possible.

FAO’s “Cash+” approach enables vulnerable households’ to access food in the short term while supporting them to get back into production to secure a harvest, sustain animal health, and avert further livelihood asset depletion.

FAO’s Famine Prevention Scaled-up Plan seeks to reach extremely vulnerable rural communities in areas at high risk of famine to avert further catastrophe and stem the rapidly rising numbers of persons displaced due to the prolonged drought. Deaths due to hunger, malnutrition and related diseases are on the rise. If emergency cash and livelihood assistance are not provided in a timely manner, many more Somalis in rural areas will face destitution, displacement and famine in the coming months. Immediate and sustained intervention at scale is required to save lives and livelihoods.

Why act now

The window for famine prevention is closing fast. Ninety percent of the country is now experiencing extreme drought after four failed rainy seasons. A record fifth below-average seasonal rainfall is expected in late 2022.

Long-range forecasts suggest that a sixth below-average seasonal rainfall is likely between April and June 2023.

Exceptionally high food prices, conflict/insecurity and disease outbreaks (primarily acute watery diarrhea/ cholera and measles) are exacerbating the situation. Humanitarian needs are fast outpacing the level of assistance. The most recent projections by FAO’s Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU) indicate 6.7 million people will face acute food insecurity in late 2022 (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification [IPC] Phase 3 or above), half of which are in rural areas. This includes over 300 500 people expected to face famine conditions between October and December, of which 165 950 are amongst rural populations. The nutrition situation has also deteriorated across most of the country, with half the child population now acutely malnourished and, for the first time on record, a national median global acute malnutrition (GAM) of above 15 percent. Bay region is of particular concern, with acute malnutrition and mortality at emergency rates in two districts; rural and internally displaced people in the area are facing significant food consumption gaps and are at an extremely high risk of famine in coming weeks. Famine (IPC Phase 5) is projected among agropastoral populations in Baidoa and Burhakaba districts and displaced people in Baidoa town. Since January 2021, the drought and subsequent collapse of livelihoods have led over a million people to destitution pushing them out of their rural homes and into internally displaced settlements. More than 80 percent of those displaced are women and children facing alarming risks as they move towards urban centres in search of assistance.

Farmers and pastoralists are amongst those at highest risk of famine having lost their livelihood assets and exhausted their coping strategies. Poor and vulnerable pastoral households have limited access to milk and lack saleable animals due to the impacts of drought on livestock health. Pastoral households have accumulated very high debt burdens, driven by the prohibitive costs of water and feed for livestock, increased reliance on purchasing food for the family on credit, and abnormal livestock migration to distant areas in search of pasture and water. Agropastoral and riverine livelihood zones have had several consecutive failed cereal harvests, with further disruption to cash crop and cereal production in riverine areas due to low water levels in the Juba and Shabelle Rivers. In agropastoral and riverine areas, area planted and harvested is far below normal due to the poor rains, the displacement of households away from their farms, and farmers’ reduced ability to afford seeds, irrigation, and other inputs. Immediate interventions are required in rural areas to save lives and mitigate what is fast becoming an irreversible and unsustainable rural exodus. FAO has the experience, access and systems to reach rural populations in acute need with fast and effective cash and livelihood support.

KEY MESSAGES