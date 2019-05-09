Somalia: Failed Gu’ rains push Somalia into severe drought as of 9 May 2019

5.1 million food insecure people

1.2 million children projected to be malnourished in 2019

2.6 million internally displaced people

IN FOCUS: Food insecurity increases while the HRP remains underfunded

Somalia is facing yet another severe drought, due to the combined impact failed poor 2019 Gu’ (April-June) rains which followed poor 2018 Deyr (October-December) rains and of harsh weather conditions during the dry Jilaal season (January-March). Water scarcity, widespread crop failure and accelerated decline in livestock productivity have seen communities slide into acute food insecurity or worse. Consequently, the number of people in acute food insecurity (IPC 3 and 4) has spiked by ten per cent, to more than 1.7 million the number is expected to reach 2.2 million by July. The 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), which seeks $1.08 billion, is critically under-funded at only 19 per cent. The total resources provided this year ($254 million) are less than 40 per cent of those available at the same time in 2017 and 2018. The Humanitarian Country Team is preparing a 2019 Drought Response Plan to mobilize resources and to address food insecurity in the most severely aected areas.