12 Feb 2020

Somalia: Facts and Figures, January - December 2019

Infographic
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 12 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (504.02 KB)

The ICRC works closely with the Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) to respond to humanitarian needs by providing emergency food supplies, safe drinking water sources, seeds and agricultural tools and livestock vaccinations. The ICRC also provides first aid training, works to reconnect separated family members, visits places of detention, and promotes international humanitarian law (IHL) among relevant authorities and actors.

In 2019 the ICRC provided medical assistance and first aid training to over half a million people and provided cash assistance to over a quarter of a million people to help them meet their immediate needs. Working with the Somali Red Crescent Society, our teams exchanged more than 93,000 Red Cross Messages and facilitated more than 94,000 phone calls between family members.

Highlights of our work in Somalia in 2019

536,000 patients benefited from the Primary Health Care program in 29 clinics

148,000 people received clean water from 13 mechanised water supply systems

Located 292 individuals through the ICRC tracing services

Distributed food to 98,000 people

Treated 9,200 children under the age of five suffering from moderate acute malnutrition

95,000 patients were treated within the Outpatient Therapeutic program

For a detailed report of our work in Somalia in 2019, please read the complete report.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.