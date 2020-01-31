Somalia: Facts and Figures, January - December 2019

Last year, the ICRC provided medical assistance and first aid training to over 500,000 people, emergency cash and food to more than 300,000 people. We worked to reconnect separated family members and promotion of international humanitarian law (IHL) among relevant authorities and actors in Somalia.

Here is a snapshot of what we did in 2019 with the help of the Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS), because of its close proximity with communities which plays a significant role in our work.