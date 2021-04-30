Somalia is facing another food crisis: here’s why – and what can be done to stop the cycle

Authors

Paul Porter Professor Emeritus, Cropping Systems Agronomist, University of Minnesota

Hussein Haji Executive Director of the Somali Agriculture Technical Group and Lecturer, City University of Mogadishu

Contributor

Ryan Gavin PhD Student, University of Minnesota

Since the fall of Siad Barre's regime in 1991, which led to a prolonged period of civil unrest, Somalia has been in a near-constant state of food insecurity. It also suffered two famines -- in 1992 and 2011.

Every year, between April and May (when food is planted and not harvested), aid agencies make dire predictions about the impending doom of the upcoming growing season and to appeal for funds to support increased food aid.

This year, Save the Children announced that millions of Somalis won't have enough food to eat as crop and vegetable production is expected to drop by 75%-80%. And the UN's 2021 Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan seeks US$1.09 billion to provide "life-saving assistance" across Somalia.

As agricultural experts working in Somalia for the last 35 years we have done extensive research into food production. We have been involved in developing agricultural policies aimed at finding solutions to the country's stagnant cereal production with an eye on reducing food insecurity in the country.

