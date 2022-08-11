Somalia - Extreme drought, risk of famine, displacement (DG ECHO, OCHA, IOM, UNHCR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 August 2022)

-
The number of people displaced by the extreme, multi-season drought in Somalia has now passed one million (1,002,796 people).
June and July saw another large spike in displacement, as people who were hoping for rains to arrive lost hope after an unprecedented fourth back-to-back season failed.
Bay region, where most new arrivals were recorded in July (40%), is of particular concern. Of these new arrivals, 99% originated from other areas within Bay which already has the highest caseload of people in IPC Phase 5 in the country.
Somalia, including Bay region, is at risk of famine. In addition to IPC Phase 5 classification, areas of Bay have been found to have a global acute malnutrition rate above 30%.
Climate models predict a continuation of La Niña conditions which will likely result in an historic fifth failed rainy season from October to November for the Horn of Africa.
The 9th flight of the EU Humanitarian Air Bridge to Somalia arrived in the north-western Galmudug region yesterday, carrying life-saving medical supplies to hard-to-reach areas.