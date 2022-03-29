Somalia
Somalia – Extreme drought, risk of famine (DG ECHO, FEWS NET, FSNAU) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 March 2022)
Famine Early Warning System Network and Food Security Analysis System assess that Somalia faces a risk of Famine (IPC Phase 5) in 2022. Prevailing La Niña conditions, which typically bring below-average rainfall to the eastern Horn of Africa, are most likely to result in a historic, fourth consecutive below-average rainfall season in April-June 2022. If they fail, purchasing power continues its decline, and food/nutrition assistance does not reach areas of high concern, Famine (IPC Phase 5) could occur in mid-2022.
Previous multi-season droughts – even if never four consecutive in recent past - lead to famine in Somalia, such as in 2011-2012 when an estimated 260,000 people died. Timely humanitarian action prevented more extreme outcomes during the last multi-season drought in 2017.
Field reports already indicate that current levels of food, water, nutrition, and health assistance are quickly being outpaced by skyrocketing life threatening needs. Essential humanitarian pipelines for food, nutrition and health will break under current funding forecast. Sustained humanitarian assistance, alongside improved humanitarian access to conflict-affected areas, is vital to avert the risk of Famine.