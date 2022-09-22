Somalia - Extreme drought, displacement, famine (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, UNHCR, IOM, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 September 2022)

In August, 98,900 people were displaced by extreme drought. This adds to the 857,000 people already displaced in 2022 and brings the total to more than 1.1 million since last year when the drought began. 29 percent of displacement last month occurred in Bay region where famine is projected in the next months, most notably among displaced households.
Whilst drought and looming famine are the primary drivers of displacement in Somalia, resurgence of armed conflict has also increased forced displacement. In September, at least 67,560 people have been displaced in Galgaduud region due to armed conflict between Al Shabaab, the Somalia National Army, and clan militia. At the same time, increased instances of localised conflict over limited natural resources, notably water, are taking place.
Assessments by partners have found alarmingly high humanitarian needs and critical nutrition needs with GAM rates above 40 percent among populations displaced in Cadaado and Cabudwaaq – areas at an increased risk of famine by the end of 2022.