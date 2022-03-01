Somalia
Somalia - Extreme drought, displacement (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 March 2022)
- The ongoing drought has already displaced over 568,300 people. In January 2022, movements increased by 245% when compared to December 2021, with a total of 310,313 people displaced in one month.
- More families are being displaced during this drought than over that of 2017: 151,000 people were displaced between October 2016 and January 2017, compared to 456,000 people between October 2021 and January 2022.
- 3.6 million people lack sufficient water access. Severe water shortages and inadequate access to sanitation and hygiene facilities have raised the risk of diseases and measles outbreaks are reported. Without a scale up of humanitarian assistance, some 4.1 million people (25% of the population) are estimated to face acute food insecurity at Crisis (IPC Phase 3) levels or worse outcomes through mid-2022.
- Over 1.4 million children, nearly half of the under-5 population, are likely to suffer from acute malnutrition. Admissions of children with severe acute malnutrition have increased from 19,000 in December 2021 to 26,000 in January 2022.