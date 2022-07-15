Somalia - Extreme drought, displacement (DG ECHO, OCHA, IOM, UNHCR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 July 2022)

In June 2022, 112 448 people were displaced by drought, a 231% increase compared to May. This brings the total number of people displaced by the deteriorating extreme drought to 918 200, of which 607 200 are children and 143 000 women, 82% of the total.
60% of those displaced arrived in the Banadir region not only from neighbouring Lower and Middle Shabelle regions but further afield in Bay and Bakool regions where the risk of famine and presence of IPC Phase 5 caseloads is the highest.
This spike of displacement is the second witnessed during the drought after 310 000 people were displaced in January. This delayed displacement is reportedly due to people holding out hope for the March – May rains which didn't occur.
Camp Coordination and Camp Management partners have mapped displacement sites with evidence of exclusion of residents from minority groups, those most likely to suffer from disproportionately high mortality rates during famine. 78% of the 148 sites with the greatest humanitarian needs in Somalia are located in Banadir. All have reported minority exclusion.