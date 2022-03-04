Somalia - Extreme drought, displacement (DG ECHO, INGOs, UN DSRSG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 March 2022)

Over 17,400 people have been displaced by conflict in Diinsor in the last three weeks. They are also impacted by the ongoing extreme drought affecting most of Somalia. People forced to flee have been arriving in Baardhere, Gedo region, Baidoa in Bay region and Banadir region.

Despite severe humanitarian access constraints, several DG ECHO partners have been able to respond with the provision of emergency multi-purpose cash assistance in Diinsor and Baardhere and Health and Nutrition services in areas receiving new displacement.

Camps and settlements expose vulnerable displaced people to health and protection risks; outbreaks of measles are increasingly reported.