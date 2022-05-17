Somalia – Extreme drought (DG ECHO, WFP, MSF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 May 2022)

-
Latest country wide price monitoring shows increased prices of local cereals, imported food items, fruits and vegetables due to the combined effects of drought, high global prices and increased fuel prices.
-
Compared with the same period one year ago, the price of the food minimum basket increased in all regions, with the largest surge recorded in regions hardest hit by the extreme drought: Bay 93%, Bakool 75%, Mudug 64%, Middle Juba 61% and lower Shabelle 61%. Increased global oil prices have doubled the costs of petrol and diesel in country in only one month.
-
Medical partners report surge of epidemic outbreaks and severe acute malnutrition. Localised acute malnutrition screening in Baidoa found Severe Acute Malnutrition, SAM rates of 3.4%, Moderate Acute Malnutrition, MAM of 13.2%, and Global Acute Malnutrition, GAM rates of 16.6%. Rates of malnutrition were the highest outside the town, with average GAM rates of over 20% and even above 30% in two locations. Rapid Nutrition Assessment conducted in and around Afmadow town, Jubaland, found alarming malnutrition rates of 9.6% SAM, 24.2% MAM, and 33.8% - GAM.