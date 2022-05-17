Somalia – Extreme drought (DG ECHO, WFP, MSF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 May 2022)

Latest country wide price monitoring shows increased prices of local cereals, imported food items, fruits and vegetables due to the combined effects of drought, high global prices and increased fuel prices.

Compared with the same period one year ago, the price of the food minimum basket increased in all regions, with the largest surge recorded in regions hardest hit by the extreme drought: Bay 93%, Bakool 75%, Mudug 64%, Middle Juba 61% and lower Shabelle 61%. Increased global oil prices have doubled the costs of petrol and diesel in country in only one month.