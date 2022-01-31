Somalia
Somalia – Extreme drought (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 January 2022)
- 3.2 million people affected by extreme drought in 66 out of 74 districts of Somalia. Over 245,000 people are displaced from their homes: in Banadir region, Mogadishu, 65,000 displaced people (DP) arrived due to the drought; in Gedo region some 30,000 newly displaced people arrived to the towns of Bulaxawo, Dolow and Bardhere; main towns of Bay and Bakool received 18,462 people. Driving factors are the extreme drought conditions (expected to worsen during current dry season) compounded by Al-Shabaab-imposed restrictions of commercial flow into their respective villages.
- Water levels in Juba and Shabelle rivers are at their historic low, with sections of the channel drying up. Mudug, Lower Jubba and Gedo reported the highest median water prices per barrel.
- Nutrition admissions are spiking in drought-stricken districts of Jubaland, South West State, Galmudug and Puntland - admissions have increased 12% nationwide between quarter three and quarter four of 2021.
- Drought Operations and Coordination Centre was activated for faster, more effective and predictable response. 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) is 2% funded when early action is essential to prevent drought related excess mortality.