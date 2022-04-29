Somalia
Somalia - Extreme drought, cholera (DG ECHO, UN, MoH, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 April 2022)
- 471 new suspected Acute Watery Diarrhea/cholera cases were reported during the last epidemiological week (11 to 17 of April) in Somalia, almost doubling the previous week’s cases. New cases were reported in the Southwest and Hirshabelle states and Banadir region. In the same period, the overall attack rate was of 56 cases per 100,000 persons.
- So far, in 2022, 2,404 suspected cholera cases (67.5 % among children under five years of age, the majority of whom suffering from concomitant severe acute malnutrition) including 6 deaths (Case Fatality Rate 0.2 %) have been reported from in the mentioned districts. During this period, from a total of 359 samples collected, 44 tested positive for Vibrio Cholerae Ogawa. There are currently only five functional Cholera Treatment Centres (CTC) in country: three in Southwest State, one in Hirshabelle and only one in Banadir region.
- DG ECHO’s health partner increased support to Baidoa’s CTC by 17 April, deploying additional staff (50), reinforcing WASH services at the CTC and setting up Oral Rehydration Points at community level together with community mobilisation.