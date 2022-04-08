Somalia - Extreme drought and risk of famine (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs, FSNAU) (ECHO daily Flash of 8 April 2022)

Updated food insecurity assessments alert that 81,000 people are likely to face famine like conditions (IPC 5) before June 2022 in eight of the worst affected drought areas in the country. Rainfall forecasts indicate an increased likelihood of an unprecedented fourth consecutive below-average rainfall season in most of central and southern Somalia. Acute food insecurity in Somalia has drastically worsened since the beginning of 2022. Further and faster deterioration of the food security and nutrition situation is expected during April to June 2022, when more than 6 million people (or 38% of the total population) are expected to face Crisis or worse (IPC Phase 3 or higher) outcomes, including 1.7 million people likely in Emergency (IPC Phase 4). Current levels of humanitarian food assistance are quickly being outpaced by the rapid increase of the food insecure population, influx of newly displaced people, widening of household food consumption gaps, loss of livelihood assets, and worsening acute malnutrition. Production and supply chain constraints due to the conflict in Ukraine puts further upward pressure on food prices.