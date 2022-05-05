Somalia: Emergency Water Price Monitoring Dashboard, As of 30 April 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The drought conditions in Somalia continue to deteriorate and now affecting about 4.9M people and 760K people are displaced from their homes in search of water, food, and pasture. As of 30 April 2022, an estimated 4.2 million people are facing acute water shortages particularly the vulnerable households living in rural areas of the country as lack of rain restricts pastoralists from meeting their livestock’s water needs. The average water price has substantially increased in April 2022 compared to prices of March in some of the regions particularly in Gedo, Mudug, Togdheer, Bari and Lower Shabelle regions.

The average water price is uncomfortably higher in cities such as Hobyo, Baardheere, Ceel waaq, Hudur, Garbahaareey, Afmadow and Odwayne.

However, some districts have showed no change in prices, while some others reported a slight reduction of water prices. In South-west state, despite water shortages reported in large parts of the state, water prices for some of the districts are showing decreasing trends since late March. This is atributed by the moderate rains received in these areas for the past weeks. But in general, water shortages, widespread reliance on water trucking are expected to prevail in Somalia in the coming months as the performance of Gu rains is below normal in most parts of the country