Somalia: Emergency Water Price Monitoring Dashboard, As of 10 March 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

4.5M people are affected by the worsening drought situation in Somalia and 670.7K people are displaced. 3.5M people are in acute need of water including 1.4M displaced population. As of January 2022, 197K displaced population in 194 IDP sites have no access to water. 74% of this population are in SWS where 966K people (mainly in rural areas) are facing severe water shortages. The majority of IDP sites in Banadir region, Kismayo, and Belet Wayne have also limited access to safe water. Water shortages, increasing water prices coupled with a spike in acute watery diarrhea (AWD/cholera) are the key drivers of displacement. As of 20th February 2022, 844 AWD/ cholera confirmed cases including 1 death with (CFR0.1%) have been reported in 22 districts (4 states). It is important to point out that most of these districts are covered by ongoing drought response (Afgoye, Baidoa,

Marka, and Dhusamareb), and partners have started immediate response.

A steady increase in water prices since December 2021 has led to water shortages across the country particularly in Jubaland, SWS, Galmudug, Puntland and parts of Hirshabelle state and eastern parts of Somaliland. Water prices are showing an increasing trend across much of Somalia. This is attributed by the depressed precipitations received in these areas during the short rains of Deyr. The average water price is uncomfortably higher in cities such as Hobyo, Baardheere and Ceel waaq, Diinsoor, Garbahaareey, Laascaanood, Odwayne and Buuhoodle. The water shortage has greatly impacted both livestock and human particularly in the rural villages far from the main water sources. In South-Mudug, Hobyo has reported the highest average water prices during the month of February 2022. This means an increase of 85 % from prices of January 2022. in south-west state, apart from few areas, water prices are showing an increasing trend. The average water price for Buurhakaba and Ceel Berde districts has climbed from 55% and 75%, respectively, compared to prices of January 2022. The median price of water in Buuhoodle has also risen by more than 22% over the last four weeks, from 4.5 dollars per barrel of 200L in January 2022 to nearly 6 dollars in February 2022. Increased water prices were also noticed in February 2022 in some parts of Hirshabelle state particularly in the rural areas of Balcad and Raageceele, Belet Wayne and around Bulo Burto district. Whereas, Mogadishu has reported the lowest average water prices per barrel of 200-liter due to presence of private water companies that can provide water at affordable prices. The average price of water in US dollars per barrel of 200-liter in Mogadishu is 0.30.