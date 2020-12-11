Somalia: Education in the Southwest State, December 2020

OVERVIEW

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Somalia education system was already stretched with the primary school enrollment ratio being among the world’s lowest at 70% (or 3 million children of 4.4 million school-age children are out of school). Additionally, only 17% of children living in rural areas or IDPs settlements are enrolled in primary schools. This dashboard gives an overview of the education situation in Southwest State Somalia where READO is operational. READO is currently supporting over 4,000 school-age children with supplementary school feeding, water trucking to schools, supporting teacher incentives, rehabilitation of learning facilities, distribution of TLMs and child protection services in Southwest State. From the data we noted a big discrepancy between the number of school attending students and the teachers available (some schools barely have teachers). In Bay region we have 841 teachers against over 33,000 students. We also established from the data that the schools are unevenly spread across the different regions leading to situations where students have to travel long distances to get to school. Most of the available data was mostly regarding school numbers, location and attendance, we did not have any data regarding the needs of the learners and the teachers.