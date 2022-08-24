Somalia Education Cluster - Response Monitoring Dashboard as of July 2022

As of July 2022, Cluster partners assisted nearly 28% (234,960) School-age children of the HRP target 2022 including 47% (112,012) of whom were girls. Almost 50% increase was reported in first seven months from the inception of the response starting by January 2022. Cluster partners assisting in 55 (74%) districts out of 74, highest reached reported in Belet weyen district including 11 other districts reported with school-age children reached more than 75% of the HRP district target. Out of 11 key indicators, three interventions reported over 20%; teacher emergency incentive; school feeding, and emergency assistance while others reported under 20%. Out of the total reached, 3,714 disabled school-age children were assisted while 22,399 school-age children and youth teachers were assisted financially. Cluster partners reached 143,793 school-age children in 34 operational priority (1) districts while nearly 20,000 school-age chidlren assisted in districts with high constraints of access.