Somalia: Early Warning - Early Action Dashboard: A Monthly Update on Risk Factors Related to Food Security and Nutrition Across Somalia (September 2022)

This update summarizes analysis of monthly data from the Somalia Early Warning-Early Action (EW-EA) database and dashboard.

The EW-EA dashboard contains district-level data on risk factors related to food security and nutrition across Somalia, including trends. The EW-EA dashboard covers the period since January 2015. At present, the EW-EA dashboard includes six sets of indicators:

(1) climate, (2) market, (3) nutrition, (4) health and (5) population movement, and (6) insecurity. Thresholds were established for each of the EW-EA indicators on the basis of which the monthly data values are classified into Normal, Alert and Alarm. All of the EW-EA indicators and data are presented here in the form of an interactive EW-EA database and dashboard.

Read the full report