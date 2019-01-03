Somalia: Early Warning Disease Surveillance and Response Bulletin - 2018 Epidemiological Week 51 (17th Dec – 23rd Dec 2018)
from World Health Organization, Government of Somalia
Report
Published on 23 Dec 2018 — View Original
Highlights
• A total of 392 (85%) health facilities across Somalia submitted weekly report in week 51.
• A total of 9,796 alerts of which 77 were confirmed as true were received in week 51.
• Alerts of 9 deaths in Barawe and Marka district of Lower Shabelle is under investigation.