Somalia: Early Warning Disease Surveillance and Response Bulletin - 2018 Epidemiological Week 50 (10th Dec – 16th Dec 2018)
from World Health Organization, Government of Somalia
Report
Published on 16 Dec 2018 — View Original
Highlights
• A total of 403 (88%) health facilities across Somalia submitted weekly report in week 50.
• A total of 10,182 alerts of which 126 were confirmed as true were received in week 50.
• Alerts of 9 deaths in Barawe and Marka district of Lower Shabelle is under investigation.