Somalia: Early Warning Disease Surveillance and Response Bulletin - 2018 Epidemiological Week 34 (Week ending 26th August, 2018)
Highlights Cumulative figures as of week 34
• 333 (80%) health facilities across Somalia submitted weekly reports of epidemic-prone diseases in the electronic early warning alert and response network (EWARN) system in week 34.
• Total number of consultations decreased from 67,588 in week 33 to 61,506in week 34.
• A total of 6,130 alerts were received. 292 of these alerts were confirmed as true alerts in week 34.
• The highest numbers of diseases reported in week 34 were other acute diarrhoeas (2,794 cases), influenza like illness (2,925 cases) and severe acute respiratory illness (1,218 cases).
• A total of 76 new cases of suspected AWD/cholera with 1 death were reported in week 34 compared to 39 AWD cases with no deaths in week 33.
• A cumulative total of 6,245 AWD/cholera cases1 , including 42 deaths have been reported since December 2017.
• The number of reported measles increased from 85 in week 33 to 98 cases in week 34.
• 1,943,980 consultations from week 1 to week 34.
• 6,245 cumulative cases of AWD/Cholera and 42 deaths (CFR 0.7%) since December 2017.
• 16,812 cumulative alerts were received, 980 of these, were confirmed as true alerts from week 1 to week 34, 2018.
• 6,613 cumulative cases of suspected measles cases since the beginning of 2018. Of the 6,613 measles cases, 4,429 (67%) were under 5 years while 2,184 (33%) were above 5 years.
• 9,206 cumulative cases of Malaria were reported since the beginning of 2018, 3,973 (43%) were under 5 years, while 5,233 (57%) were above 5 years.