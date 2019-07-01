Somalia: Early Warning Alert and Response Network - Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin: Epi week 24 (10th June – 16th June 2019)

Highlights

• Lower than expected rainfall has been received in many districts leading to dry weather conditions. Dry weather conditions have led to over 1.7 million people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

• A total of 384 (82%) health facilities across Somalia submitted weekly report while 269 (70%) of the health facilities submitted reports on time.

• A total of 276 alerts of which 25 cases were confirmed as true in all states.

Completeness of reporting

• A total of 384 (82%) of 471 active health facilities in EWARN submitted reports while the timeliness of reporting was 70%.