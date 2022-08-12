Somalia Drought Update (Aug-Sept 2022) - Issued 11 August 2022

Drought conditions continue to worsen across Somalia during July– September period

Drought conditions improved slightly in the southern coastal areas and Awdal region in July following moderate Karan rains. Although the rains were not well distributed, they improved the vegetation conditions, which may be short-lived due to an influx of livestock into these areas.

The other areas were dominated by dry and hot weather conditions, worsening drought severity in many parts of Somalia, leaving 90% of the country under extreme drought conditions.

The groundwater levels across the country are going down, at alarming rates in some regions, from over pumping due to increased pressure to meet demand.

Water trucking for domestic and animal use has been intensified.