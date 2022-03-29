Somalia Drought Update & April 2022 Rainfall Outlook – Issued on 29 March 2022

Drought conditions expected to worsen in Somalia as new forecast indicates below normal rainfall in April

Key highlights

The latest rainfall forecast from ICPAC is now indicating that below normal rains are expected in the country during April. Forecasts from other sources also show higher chances of below normal rains in Southern Somalia and normal rains in the rest of the country for the period April through June.

Given forecast La Nina conditions which are expected to persist in April, ongoing drought in Somalia will worsen in April and possibly continue at least through mid-2022. Worst affected areas will be central and southern parts of the country.

SWALIM's drought monitoring based on field reports and the Combined Drought Index ( CDI) indicates that, currently, about 80% of the country is facing extreme drought conditions.

This has continued to cause loss of livestock and human suffering. Water shortage is widespread. Water and food prices remain high and continue to rise in many areas. Preliminary results from an ongoing survey of boreholes in Puntland indicates that water trucking is on the rise with some boreholes serving more than 15 trucks per day. This has in turn led to extended pumping hours where over 60% of them are operating for more than 12 hours in a day.

According to the revised March to May 2022 seasonal forecast issued by IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Center (ICPAC) on 28 March 2022, there is a greater likelihood of below average rainfall in April 2022 in the southern pars of Somalia as well as the adjacent Ethiopian highlands. High temperatures are expected during the same month of April. High temperatures will lead to increased evaporation and increased demand for water among livestock, leading to worsening drought conditions.\ FAO-SWALIM is pleased to share with you the Somalia Drought Update & April 2022 Rainfall Outlook which can be downloaded from the link below;