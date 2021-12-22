Somalia drought update 22 December 2021

Key messages

Drought severity in Somalia has continued to worsen following prolonged dry period characterized by high temperatures.

The drought conditions in Jubaland in southern parts of the country have deteriorated from severe to extreme. Other areas that were experiencing mild drought conditions in the north are now facing moderate levels of drought with the situation expected to get worse.

Wells are drying up rapidly while the river levels along the Juba and Shabelle continue to decrease at an alarming rate.

Currently, more than 90 percent of the country is experiencing drought conditions at different severity magnitudes with the southern and central parts being worst affected.

Pasture and water came to a complete depletion in many areas leaving about 169,000 in displacement as of today (OCHA—2022 Drought Response Plan Report).