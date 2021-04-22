Somalia Drought Update, 22 April 2021

Key messages

• Below average 2020 Oct-Dec Deyr rains, followed by a harsh and warmer than normal Jan-Mar Jilaal season, and a delayed start of the current Gu season with a poor distribution has led to worsening of drought conditions across the country in March and April

• More than 80 percent of the country is currently experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions

• Worst affected areas include larger parts of Somaliland and Puntland, central regions and Gedo region

• Currently, water levels in the Juba river are within the normal range, while water levels along Shabelle river are slightly below average. The levels in both rivers are expected to increase following the start of Gu rains in the Ethiopian highlands and within Somalia

• Preliminary rainfall forecast for the coming months of May and June indicates depressed amounts of rainfall and this may worsen the drought situation

• If Gu season rainfall continues to perform poorly, this could lead to a worsening of the current humanitarian situation in Somalia, especially in rural areas.