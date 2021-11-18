Somalia drought update 18 November 2021

Key messages

• The impacts of Climate Change and variability in Somalia are the major causes of current climatic hazards that have been facing the country over the last 10 years. In 2018 and 2019 the country experienced heavy rains leading to massive flooding and associated negative impacts. This was followed by poor rains in Dyer 2020, Gu 2021 and the ongoing Deyr season.

• Currently, more than 80% of the country is experiencing severe drought conditions following a third consecutive failed rainfall season. This has led to serious human suffering.

• Water trucking, migration of populations and livestock has become rampant in many areas leading to quick depletion of the limited resources.

• The Juba and Shabelle river levels are low and are expected to decrease further in the coming months. Likewise, most berkads and shallow wells have dried up leaving the communities to rely on boreholes which are far apart and some with low yield and poor quality especially in Puntland and the central regions.

• With crop failure expected in most of the agricultural areas the prospects for Deyr season cereal production remain bleak.

• The rainfall forecast for the second half of November indicates depressed rains in the country which will not be effective in mitigating the drought conditions.

• Drought conditions are expected to worsen in December 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 leading to a similar situation witnessed in 2017.

Rainfall Performance and Drought Severity Analysis

Hot and dry weather conditions persisted in most parts of Somalia in October and half of November 2021. The seasonal rains have been cumulatively low with poor spatial and temporal distribution.

Some areas are yet to receive rains especially in the southern and central areas. Map 1 shows the total amount of rainfall recorded between 01 October and 10 November. Most areas recorded 50 mm of rainfall and below during the same period which is significantly below normal. Parts of Somaliland however recorded good rains during the same period. The Ethiopian highlands whose rainfall contributes to the river flow along the Juba and Shabelle Rivers inside Somalia recorded up to 75 mm of rainfall which is also below normal. High temperatures combined with depressed rains caused water stress to all sectors including agriculture, livestock and water resources.