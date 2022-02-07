Somalia Drought Snapshot as of 7 February 2022

OVERVIEW

Drought has escalated across Somalia, with 4.3 million people now estimated to be affected (up from 3.2 million a month ago), of whom 271,000 have abandoned their homes in search of water, food and pasture. Severe water shortages and inadequate access to sanitation and hygiene facilities have heightened the risk of disease outbreaks.

Thousands of children have dropped out of school as parents can no longer afford to pay fees. Food insecurity is increasing and malnutrition is high in drought-affected areas. With the next rainy season not expected until April 2022, Somalia is staring at a potential catastrophe. Local communities, authorities and humanitarian partners are scaling up assistance and intensifying resource mobilization, guided by the Drought Response Plan. The UN Central Emergency Response Fund has allocated US$25 million for the drought response and the Somalia Humanitarian Fund has complemented this funding with an allocation of $6 million; a second allocation is underway. Additional funding for priority sectors is urgently required to save lives and livelihoods, including substantive and early funding for the 2022 Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan.