Somalia Drought Snapshot as of 24 November 2021

Drought conditions have worsened significantly across Somalia following three consecutive failed rainy seasons and a poor performance of the 2021 Deyr (October to December) rainy season.

The current season has been erratic, and the situation is likely to become extreme due to projections of below-average rainfall for the remainder of 2021.

As of 23 November, local authorities and humanitarian actors throughout the country have reported severe water shortages affecting more than 2.6 million people in 66 out of 74 districts of the country.

This has led to the reduced availability of food and pasture, triggering significant pastoral migrations.

Nearly 113,000 people have been newly displaced by drought so far in 2021, especially in central and southern areas. This has led to the increased risk of resource-driven conflicts.