Somalia Drought Snapshot as of 2 December 2021

Somalia is the most severely drought affected country in the Horn of Africa due to the cumulative effects of three consecutive below-average rainy seasons, severe water shortages and rising food prices. More than 2.8 million people in 66 of the country’s 74 districts have been affected; nearly 133,000 displaced in search of food, water and pasture. The Federal Government of Somalia declared a state of emergency due to the drought on 23 November and appealed for international assistance. The drought is compounding severe vulnerabilities and humanitarian needs caused by decades of protracted conflict and insecurity, climate shocks and disease outbreaks.

Without a scale up of humanitarian assistance, some 3.8 million Somalis are estimated to face acute food insecurity through January, rising to 4.6 million people by May. A rapid assessment is underway to identify the most vulnerable people and needs in the most affected locations. Meanwhile, humanitarian partners, authorities and local communities are scaling up assistance. The Central Emergency Response Fund has released US$8 million and the Somalia Humanitarian Fund allocated $6 million to respond in the hardest-hit districts.

Additional funding is urgently needed to avert the worst outcomes.