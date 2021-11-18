Somalia Drought Snapshot as of 18 November 2021

OVERVIEW

An estimated 2.3 million people in Somalia – almost 20 per cent of the population in 56 out of 74 districts – are experiencing alarming water shortages, due to a worsening drought. About 96,000 people have left their homes, especially in central and southern areas, due to lack of access to food and water. The country is facing a high risk of a fourth consecutive failed rainy season, following the poor performance of recent rains. Based on historical impacts of previous droughts, it is likely that the number of people facing acute food insecurity will increase. The deteriorating situation has escalated humanitarian needs, at a time when more than 5.9 million people need assistance.

Authorities, local communities and humanitarian partners are scaling-up responses and reprogramming their activities to address emerging critical needs, amid funding shortages and access constraints. Investment in early action is critical in order to mitigate the impact of the worsening drought before it is too late.