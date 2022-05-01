Somalia: Drought Situation Report No.6 (As of 20 April 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 20 April, six areas in Somalia are facing the risk of localized famine in the coming months, according to the latest famine risk analysis by the Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit and partners.

• Health partners are reporting a spike in suspected AWD/cholera and measles cases due to contaminated water consumption, poor access to food, health facilities, and hygiene and sanitation services, specifically in Baidoa, Marka, and Afgooye districts.

• Over 80 schools have been closed in Jubaland and Galmudug states, and a further 97 are at imminent risk of closure due to the impact of drought, affecting about 45,000 learners.

• At least 2.5 million people affected by drought received lifesaving assistance, but humanitarian needs are outpacing available resources and leaving millions of people without assistance.

• Overall funding of the 2022 Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan, which seeks about US$1.5 billion to assist 5.5 million of the most vulnerable Somalis, remains critically low, at 5 per cent as of 20 April.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Worsening drought has resulted in the risk of localized famine in some areas of Somalia. According to the latest Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) and Famine Risk analyses by the Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit and partners (FSNAU), famine could occur in six areas across Somalia if the April to June gu’ rains fail as projected, food prices continue to rise sharply, and humanitarian assistance is not scaled up to meet the increasing needs of the most vulnerable populations. According to FAO-SWALIM, the gu’ rains, which started in the second half of March 2022 in parts of Somalia, were followed by a dry period of more than 15 days, making the rains ineffective in alleviating the impact of the drought. Scattered light rains have been reported in the southern parts of Somalia while the northern parts remained dry. River levels along the Juba and Shabelle that were within the historical minimum have started to increase. This, however, comes at a time when at least 90 per cent of the water sources across Somalia have reportedly dried up. In Banadir, only 30 per cent of the 572 IDP sites have access to water compared to 48 per cent of IDP sites nationally.

Humanitarian partners reached at least 2.5 million people across Somalia with lifesaving assistance in April, but needs remain high due to a rapid increase in the number of people in need of assistance, an influx of drought displaced people and loss of livelihood assets. The number of people affected by drought has risen from 4.9 million in March to about 6.1 million in April, of whom nearly 760,000 are displaced and in urgent need of shelter, food, water and access to services such as health. Severe response gaps exist in IDP sites, with most new arrivals yet to receive any immediate assistance, including shelter and non-food items, food and access to water. According to FSNAU and partners, the magnitude and severity of acute food insecurity and malnutrition across Somalia has increased since the beginning of 2022. Without sustained humanitarian assistance, more than 6 million people are facing severe to near-complete food shortages (IPC Phase 3-Crisis or higher) between now and June, including 1.7 million in Emergency (Phase 4) and over 81,000 people facing Catastrophe/Famine (Phase 5) levels. About 1.4 million children are facing acute malnutrition, with some 330,000 likely to be severely malnourished. Critical acute malnutrition levels of GAM above 15 per cent have been reported in 45 out of 74 districts. According to an assessment conducted by REACH in hard-to-reach areas in April, chronic insecurity continues to hinder humanitarian access to people affected by drought, many of whom are reportedly skipping two or more meals a day.