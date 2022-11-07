Somalia Drought Response (September 2022)

Somalia is experiencing a historic drought following four consecutive failed rainy seasons that are leading to mass displacement, widespread death of livestock and a devastating food crisis. The drought is projected to intensify as Somalia faces the risk of a fifth consecutive failed rainy season from October to December 2022. In addition, persistent conflict, unresolved political tensions and global supply and price shocks are further exacerbating the water and food crises.

Half of the over 15 million population are facing acute food shortages, with more than 300,000 people projected to be in famine-like conditions in Bay region during October and December of this year. The number of people affected by severe drought has increased from 3.2 million in December 2021 to 7.8 million in August 2022. The number of drought-related displacements since January 2022 reached 1,170,842 by end of September, with 68,393 people displaced in the month of September 2022, a 30 per cent decrease from August 2022 when 99,103 were displaced. Out of the total 1.17 million displaced, 1,015 million were women, children and elderly. Most people have settled in major Somali cities and towns as they seek humanitarian assistance. Displaced populations live in congested settlements, where they face poor sanitation and hygiene conditions and are often at risk of eviction by landowners. Additional pressure on critical services like water, sanitation, and health due to the current drought poses a severe threat to their well-being.

Drought conditions also threaten to increase the risk of violent conflict over resources and grazing land in rural areas where populations are less prepared to deal with extreme weather events. Conflicts over water in Somalia are becoming more common, with the last incident reported in Galmudug in August, when at least 20 people died fighting over a borehole.