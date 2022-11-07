Somalia Drought Response (July - August 2022)

Somalia is experiencing an historic drought following four consecutive failed rainy seasons that are leading to mass displacement, widespread death of livestock and a devastating food crisis. The drought is projected to intensify as Somalia faces the risk of a fifth consecutive failed rainy season from October to December 2022. In addition, persistent conflict, unresolved political tensions and global supply and price shocks are further exacerbating the water and food crises.

Half of the over 15 million population are facing acute food shortages, with more than 213,000 people facing catastrophic levels of hunger and starvation. The risk of famine is becoming more real every day, as rains continue to fail, commodity prices keep rising and humanitarians don´t have enough resources to assist all those in need. Famine is projected in three areas of Bay Region by October.

The number of people affected by severe drought has increased from 3.2 million in December 2021 to 7.8 million in August 2022.1 Over 1 million people have been displaced from their homes in search of water, food, and pasture since 2021. Of those, 84,000 people were displaced in July alone￼ Most people have settled in major Somali cities and towns as they seek humanitarian assistance, while others are crossing into neighbouring Ethiopia. Displaced populations live in congested settlements, where they face poor sanitation and hygiene conditions settlements and are often at risk of eviction by landowners.

Additional pressure on critical services like water, sanitation, and health due to the current drought poses a severe threat to their well-being. Drought conditions also threatens to increase the risk of violent conflict over resources and grazing land in rural areas where populations are less prepared to deal with extreme weather events. At least 20 people died in a recent conflict over grazing land in Galmudug in August, with tensions expected to increase due to the ongoing drought situation.